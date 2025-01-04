Empowering Women: Amit Shah Inaugurates Sushma Bhawan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a new block named Sushma Bhawan at a working women's hostel in the capital. The building is a tribute to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, aiming to provide secure accommodations for women, showcasing the government's commitment to empowering females.

This new facility, capable of housing 80 women, is part of a broader strategy by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to ensure safe accommodations for working women. Shah paid homage to Swaraj's impactful political journey, emphasizing her contributions to women's advancement.

In addition to inaugurating the hostel, Shah oversaw the virtual opening of a veterinary hospital in Moti Bagh. He underscored the central government's extensive investment of Rs 68,000 crore over a decade to bolster Delhi's infrastructure, highlighting the current administration's dedication to comprehensive urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)