Empowering Women: Amit Shah Inaugurates Sushma Bhawan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Sushma Bhawan, a working women's hostel block named after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. The facility offers safe housing for 80 women and marks a step in women's empowerment, aligning with the government's holistic urban development initiative.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a new block named Sushma Bhawan at a working women's hostel in the capital. The building is a tribute to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, aiming to provide secure accommodations for women, showcasing the government's commitment to empowering females.
This new facility, capable of housing 80 women, is part of a broader strategy by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to ensure safe accommodations for working women. Shah paid homage to Swaraj's impactful political journey, emphasizing her contributions to women's advancement.
In addition to inaugurating the hostel, Shah oversaw the virtual opening of a veterinary hospital in Moti Bagh. He underscored the central government's extensive investment of Rs 68,000 crore over a decade to bolster Delhi's infrastructure, highlighting the current administration's dedication to comprehensive urban development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDMC to give Delhi a floral makeover; will begin tulip plantation drive tomorrow
A Poetic Duel: The Literary Legacy of Manmohan Singh and Sushma Swaraj
NDMC Condemns Delhi's Controversial Schemes
Karnataka Cabinet Boosts Industrial Expansion and Urban Development
Modi Unveils Housing and Urban Development Boost Ahead of Elections