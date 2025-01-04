Left Menu

Empowering Women: Amit Shah Inaugurates Sushma Bhawan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Sushma Bhawan, a working women's hostel block named after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. The facility offers safe housing for 80 women and marks a step in women's empowerment, aligning with the government's holistic urban development initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:33 IST
Empowering Women: Amit Shah Inaugurates Sushma Bhawan
Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a new block named Sushma Bhawan at a working women's hostel in the capital. The building is a tribute to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, aiming to provide secure accommodations for women, showcasing the government's commitment to empowering females.

This new facility, capable of housing 80 women, is part of a broader strategy by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to ensure safe accommodations for working women. Shah paid homage to Swaraj's impactful political journey, emphasizing her contributions to women's advancement.

In addition to inaugurating the hostel, Shah oversaw the virtual opening of a veterinary hospital in Moti Bagh. He underscored the central government's extensive investment of Rs 68,000 crore over a decade to bolster Delhi's infrastructure, highlighting the current administration's dedication to comprehensive urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025