Left Menu

Environmental Crisis in Crimea: Oil Spill Spurs Emergency Response

Authorities in Crimea declared a regional emergency due to oil spilled from tankers, affecting Sevastopol's beaches. Local and regional efforts have been mobilized to clean up the spill, deemed an ecological disaster by President Putin. The Kerch Strait, a strategic shipping route, remains a point of international tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:28 IST
Environmental Crisis in Crimea: Oil Spill Spurs Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia-appointed officials in Crimea have declared a regional emergency following the spill of fuel oil, detected on the beaches of Sevastopol, the peninsula's largest city.

The spill originated from two tankers, battered by storms in the Kerch Strait nearly three weeks ago, affecting beaches and prompting urgent cleanup operations.

Authorities, led by regional Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev, insist there is no widespread pollution, despite continued challenges as cleanup operations, involving nearly 7,000 personnel in Krasnodar, advance steadily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025