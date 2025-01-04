Environmental Crisis in Crimea: Oil Spill Spurs Emergency Response

Russia-appointed officials in Crimea have declared a regional emergency following the spill of fuel oil, detected on the beaches of Sevastopol, the peninsula's largest city.

The spill originated from two tankers, battered by storms in the Kerch Strait nearly three weeks ago, affecting beaches and prompting urgent cleanup operations.

Authorities, led by regional Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev, insist there is no widespread pollution, despite continued challenges as cleanup operations, involving nearly 7,000 personnel in Krasnodar, advance steadily.

