Toxic Waste Disposal: Challenges Amid Protests in Pithampur

Senior officials inspected a unit in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, amid rumors about missing toxic waste containers linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. Despite protests over potential environmental harm, authorities confirmed all 12 containers were accounted for. The Madhya Pradesh government plans to seek an extension for waste disposal from the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:15 IST
Amid swirling rumors on social media, senior officials conducted an inspection on Sunday at a Pithampur unit in Madhya Pradesh, set to incinerate 337 tonnes of toxic waste connected to the Bhopal gas tragedy. Concerns were sparked by claims that waste containers went missing, leading locals and representatives to verify their presence.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Pramod Singh Gurjar confirmed all containers were intact and urged against spreading rumors. The Pithampur Bacaho Samiti, a local group, confirmed alongside authorities that the containers were sealed and awaiting incineration at Ramky Enviro Company, following their arrival on Thursday.

Protests erupted Friday in Pithampur, with fears mounting over environmental and health repercussions of waste disposal. In response, the state's high court will be petitioned for more time as it previously criticized the 40-year delay in waste management. The tragic 1984 Bhopal disaster remains deeply impactful on the community.

