Infrastructure Milestones: Kejriwal and Modi's Political Tussle Over Delhi Developments
Arvind Kejriwal applauds initiatives inaugurated by PM Modi in Delhi as key infrastructure developments. Kejriwal emphasizes these projects as collaborative ventures despite political tensions with the central government. He criticizes delays in Delhi's Master Plan 2041 and challenges unmet electoral promises by the BJP.
The AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called the recent infrastructure projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal for Delhi's development. He insisted these were joint endeavors between central and city governments.
The inaugurated projects include a section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS and a part of the Delhi Metro's new extension. Kejriwal congratulated Delhi's citizens, stressing cooperation's role in achieving these milestones.
However, Kejriwal also critiqued Modi's speech, accusing him of targeting Delhi's government. He highlighted unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding the Delhi Land Reform Act and the delayed Master Plan 2041 notification.
