Dwarka Transforms: Art, Infrastructure, and Sports Come Together

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday revealed striking black granite panther sculptures at Janki Chowk, marking a symbolic advancement in Dwarka's urban landscape, an official statement disclosed. Strategically placed, these sculptures stand as artistic beacons at a busy intersection, attracting attention from residents and visitors alike.

These panther sculptures, each weighing an impressive 1.5 tonnes, reflect agility and strength—qualities that align beautifully with the aspirations of a modern suburb. They embody a seamless blend of nature and urban development, marking a significant step in Dwarka's transformation into a world-class hub balancing functionality with elegance.

Beyond art, Dwarka is solidifying its stance as a multipurpose hub with improved infrastructure and the inauguration of India's longest golf course in Sector-24. The sub-city is progressively becoming a sports focal point with facilities for wrestling, boxing, and hockey, enhancing Delhi's stature in sports and cultural realms.

