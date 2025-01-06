Left Menu

Dwarka Transforms: Art, Infrastructure, and Sports Come Together

V K Saxena unveiled black granite panther sculptures in Dwarka, signaling cultural development. These serve as landmarks, echoing the balance between nature and urban growth. Infrastructure enhancements include roads, storm water channels, and the golf course, adding to Dwarka's emergence as a sports and cultural hub.

Updated: 06-01-2025 21:02 IST
  India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday revealed striking black granite panther sculptures at Janki Chowk, marking a symbolic advancement in Dwarka's urban landscape, an official statement disclosed. Strategically placed, these sculptures stand as artistic beacons at a busy intersection, attracting attention from residents and visitors alike.

These panther sculptures, each weighing an impressive 1.5 tonnes, reflect agility and strength—qualities that align beautifully with the aspirations of a modern suburb. They embody a seamless blend of nature and urban development, marking a significant step in Dwarka's transformation into a world-class hub balancing functionality with elegance.

Beyond art, Dwarka is solidifying its stance as a multipurpose hub with improved infrastructure and the inauguration of India's longest golf course in Sector-24. The sub-city is progressively becoming a sports focal point with facilities for wrestling, boxing, and hockey, enhancing Delhi's stature in sports and cultural realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

