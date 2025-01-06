Mumbai Relaxes Construction Ban Amid Improved Air Quality
The Mumbai civic body has lifted restrictions on construction in Byculla and Borivali due to improved air quality. Initially imposed in December, the ban aimed to curb pollution. Though positive results were achieved, the corporation warns of reinstating restrictions if developers violate pollution guidelines.
The Mumbai civic body announced on Monday that it has lifted the restrictions on construction activities in the Byculla and Borivali (East) areas, following a significant improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI).
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, has issued a cautionary warning that restrictions could return if construction sites contribute to air pollution. The ban, which began in December due to deteriorating air quality, saw the AQI surpass 200.
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani expressed satisfaction at the positive outcome of the temporary ban, which has led to better air quality. Developers are advised to continue practices for air pollution mitigation, as the civic body remains vigilant. Violations will result in strict action, the BMC warned.
