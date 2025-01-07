Devastating Tremor: Tibet and Nepal Rattle as Earthquake Hits

A devastating earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude claimed at least 53 lives and injured 62 people in Xigaze, Tibet, early Tuesday. Tremors shook nearby Nepal, triggering panic among its residents who vividly recalled the 2015 tragedy. The quake struck Dingri County at 9:05 am Beijing Time, as per regional disaster relief sources.

While the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported a 6.8 magnitude, the US Geological Survey recorded it as 7.1. The seismic activity originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter determined at China's Xizang of Tingri County, just 90 kilometers northeast of Lobutse in Nepal's Khumbu region.

Despite the strong tremors that prompted many in Kathmandu, and districts like Kavrepalanchwok and Sindhupalanchok, to flee their homes in panic, Nepalese authorities have not reported any significant damage or casualties. The incident has reignited memories of Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake.

