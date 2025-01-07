Devastating Earthquake Shakes Tibet and Nepal, Claims Lives and Causes Panic

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 95 lives and injuring 130 people. The tremors prompted panic, shaking buildings and forcing residents to flee into the streets in neighboring Nepal.

The quake hit Dingri County in Xigaze, Tibet Autonomous Region, at 9:05 am (Beijing Time). While Chinese authorities reported the magnitude as 6.8, the US Geological Service estimated it at 7.1. Following the disaster, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out rescue effort, calling for urgent measures to prevent further calamities and ensure the safety of the affected inhabitants.

Additionally, the China Earthquake Administration initiated a level-II emergency response. The response includes dispatching 22,000 disaster relief items and over 1,500 rescue workers to aid the region. Meanwhile, in Nepal, the quake forced people to evacuate their homes amidst fears recalling the massive quake of 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)