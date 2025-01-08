Flames Engulf Los Angeles: Hollywood Scrambles to Evacuate

A devastating wildfire has driven more than 30,000 residents to evacuate the prestigious Pacific Palisades area in Los Angeles. The inferno consumed nearly 3,000 acres, destroying numerous structures. Hollywood celebrities were among those fleeing as the situation intensified, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

The blaze, which stretched from Santa Monica to Malibu, caused widespread chaos with roads clogged by evacuees. Some abandoned their vehicles when flames neared. Additionally, two fires inland, Eaton Fire and Hurst Fire, compounded the crisis by rapidly growing in size and triggering further evacuations.

Efforts to control the blaze included aircraft dropping water and bulldozers clearing blocked roads. The precarious conditions have also led to the cancelation of President Biden's travel plans. State and federal efforts are ongoing to bring the fires under control, with multiple homes and businesses affected by power outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)