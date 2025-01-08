Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Unfold Amidst Devastating Tibetan Earthquake

Over 400 individuals have been rescued following a severe 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, leaving many still missing. Freezing temperatures pose a significant risk to survivors. The quake affected areas beyond Tibet, including Nepal, Bhutan, and India, with 126 fatalities confirmed. Rescue and aid operations continue amidst ongoing aftershocks.

An intense 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet, leaving over 400 trapped individuals rescued. The disaster, affecting regions beyond Tibet such as Nepal, Bhutan, and India, continues to pose challenges as freezing conditions persist. Official reports confirm 126 fatalities, while numerous others remain missing.

State media has showcased the rapid establishment of shelters by aid workers near the quake's epicenter, where hundreds of aftershocks have been documented. Meanwhile, authorities persevere in their search for survivors amidst deteriorating weather conditions.

The impact was severe, with substantial terrain shifts and extensive structural damage. Rescue and relocation efforts intensify as the risk of hypothermia and potential aftershocks loom, prompting a large-scale deployment of personnel to affected areas.

