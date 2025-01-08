Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles: Celebrities Flee as Flames Spread
A devastating wildfire forced over 30,000 people to evacuate in Los Angeles, including celebrities. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as multiple fires threatened the area, burning over 3,000 acres. Evacuation and safety measures are underway, while fire conditions remain extremely dangerous.
A wildfire ripped through Los Angeles's upscale coastal area overnight, prompting over 30,000 evacuations, including numerous Hollywood celebrities. As flames engulfed homes in Pacific Palisades, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to deteriorating weather conditions expected on Wednesday.
The inferno incinerated nearly 3,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, home to many film and music stars. Roads overflowed with residents as flames and smoke engulfed the sky. Actor Steve Guttenberg urged people to evacuate immediately, prioritizing safety over possessions.
Meanwhile, a second blaze, the Eaton Fire, expanded rapidly near Altadena, while the Hurst Fire in Sylmar prompted further evacuations. Over 210,000 homes and businesses lost power as emergency personnel battled to control the fires across Los Angeles County.
(With inputs from agencies.)
