Freshwater Biodiversity at Risk: New Study Reveals Dire Threats

A recent study highlights the alarming risk of extinction facing 24% of freshwater species, including various fishes, crustaceans, and insects. Major threats such as pollution, invasive species, and overharvesting contribute to the decline, urging the necessity for integrated water resource management to conserve these vital ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:34 IST
A recently published study has brought to light the critical situation of freshwater biodiversity, indicating that nearly a quarter of the species studied are at high risk of extinction. The research assessed 23,496 species including fishes, crustaceans, and insects, revealing that 24% are significantly threatened.

Lead author Catherine Sayer from the International Union for Conservation of Nature points to prevalent threats such as pollution, dams, water extraction, and invasive species. Additionally, species like the mini blue bee shrimp and others are facing extinction risks, emphasizing the urgent need for conservation efforts.

The findings of this study provide crucial insights into regions with significant conservation challenges, like Lake Victoria and Lake Titicaca, calling for an integrated approach to manage water resources effectively and ensure the protection of these vital ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

