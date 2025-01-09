Malawi's Climate Crisis: Battling Drought and Deadly Rains

Malawi is grappling with a severe climate crisis, oscillating between harsh droughts and destructive floods. As the nation prepares for potentially dangerous rains from Cyclone Chido, communities are reminded of the urgent need for effective climate solutions and international support.

Southern Africa's longstanding drought, aggravated by climate phenomena like El Niño and La Niña, has left millions of Malawians in dire straits. The cyclone warnings have left people scrambling for safety, further complicating efforts to secure food, water, and housing.

Officials and citizens alike are working fervently to mitigate disaster impacts, but increasing storm intensity calls for global climate finance to protect these vulnerable regions. As Malawi's Vice President highlights the real threat of climate change, international backing is crucial for recovery and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)