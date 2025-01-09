Delhi's AQI Breaches 357: GRAP Stage-III Measures Invoked to Combat Severe Air Pollution

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 350 mark, clocking 357 at 4 PM on January 9, 2025, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The alarming spike in pollution levels prompted the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to review the situation. Following consultations with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), GRAP invoked Stage-III measures under the "Severe" AQI category, effective immediately.

The spike in AQI is attributed to calm winds, foggy conditions, and unfavorable meteorological factors, which are expected to persist for several days.

Stage-III Measures: Comprehensive 9-Point Action Plan

The following actions under Stage-III of GRAP aim to curtail air pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR):

Construction & Demolition (C&D) Restrictions:

Strict prohibition of high-pollution activities such as earthwork, piling, masonry, road construction, and transportation of dust-generating materials.

Essential projects like metro, railway, hospitals, and sanitation works are permitted under strict compliance with dust management norms.

Closure of Stone Crushers and Mining Activities: Operations of stone crushers and mining activities are suspended across NCR.

Vehicle Restrictions:

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, except for disabled persons and essential services.

Prohibition on diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) in Delhi and non-Delhi registered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) entering the city unless carrying essential goods.

Educational Adjustments:

Mandatory hybrid learning mode for students up to Class V in Delhi and adjoining districts, with other NCR regions encouraged to adopt similar measures.

Additional Measures to Mitigate Air Pollution

Immediate closure of polluting industries in non-compliance with environmental standards.

Intensified water sprinkling and mechanized road cleaning to reduce dust emissions.

Strict monitoring of pollution hotspots and enforcement of anti-smog measures.

Public Advisory

Authorities have urged citizens to minimize outdoor activities, use public transport, and avoid contributing to pollution through waste burning or unnecessary vehicular usage.

Long-Term Goals

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reiterated its commitment to implementing stricter measures to combat air pollution. This includes promoting electric vehicles, enhancing public transportation, and transitioning industries towards cleaner fuels.

As Delhi grapples with severe air quality challenges, these measures aim to safeguard public health and ensure environmental sustainability. Citizens are urged to cooperate with authorities and adopt eco-friendly practices to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.