Innovative Approaches to Mitigating Man-Animal Conflicts in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's forest minister, Ganesh Naik, urges officials to explore international strategies to mitigate growing man-animal conflicts, exacerbated by increasing wildlife populations and development in forested areas, as discussed at the 'Wildcon-25' conference focused on non-destructive control strategies for wildlife.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, is calling on officials to adopt innovative strategies to address the rising man-animal conflicts in the state. He suggests studying international approaches to tackle the situation effectively.

Naik made these remarks during the 'Wildcon-25' conference in Mumbai, which delved into non-destructive means of managing growing populations of herbivores and carnivores outside protected areas.

He highlighted the dual issues of burgeoning wildlife and human populations and ongoing development in forest regions as drivers of increased conflicts. Naik urged for a comprehensive examination of global strategies to mitigate these challenges effectively.

