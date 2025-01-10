Entering the 1.5°C Reality: World's New Climate Threshold

Copernicus, the European climate agency, confirmed on Friday that 2024 will be remembered as the hottest year on record, with the first global average temperature recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

This significant threshold was reached as every month from January to June 2024 marked the warmest ever, and notable temperature increases continued throughout the year.

Experts are urging immediate climate adaptation and clean energy transitions, insisting that developed nations must significantly boost funding for climate action in the Global South to prevent further breaches of climate commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)