Ghazipur's Looming Landfill: A Health and Infrastructure Crisis

Residents living in the shadow of Delhi's towering Ghazipur landfill report rampant health issues, including respiratory diseases, largely due to the site's pollution and poor waste management. As local elections loom, they call on political candidates to address their pressing concerns.

Health problems such as coughs and fevers persist year-round for those in proximity to the landfill, which frequently catches fire, releasing toxic fumes. Infrastructure issues, including clogged drains and overflowing sewers during monsoon seasons, compound the community's struggles.

Long-time residents, such as Sukhbir Singh and Soma Saifi, underline the severe impact on their health and environment, expressing frustration over the government's inaction. As elections approach, they hope for decisive measures on sanitation, healthcare, and waste management from the incoming government.

