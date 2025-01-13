Blaze Engulfs Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane: No Injuries Reported Except Hotel Cat

A devastating fire broke out at the Bombay Duck Hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city early Monday, causing extensive damage to the property. Thankfully, no human casualties were reported.

Disaster management officials and local fire personnel swiftly responded to the scene, managing to control the blaze within an hour and extinguishing it by 7.45 am.

Despite the timely response, the hotel's furnishings, including air conditioners and electronic devices, were destroyed. Tragically, a cat inside succumbed to the smoke. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)