Blaze Engulfs Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane: No Injuries Reported Except Hotel Cat

A fire erupted at the Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane, Maharashtra, leading to the destruction of the establishment's assets but causing no human injuries. The fire, which began at 6.15 am, was controlled by fire personnel and disaster management teams by 7.45 am. Unfortunately, a cat in the hotel died from smoke inhalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire broke out at the Bombay Duck Hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city early Monday, causing extensive damage to the property. Thankfully, no human casualties were reported.

Disaster management officials and local fire personnel swiftly responded to the scene, managing to control the blaze within an hour and extinguishing it by 7.45 am.

Despite the timely response, the hotel's furnishings, including air conditioners and electronic devices, were destroyed. Tragically, a cat inside succumbed to the smoke. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by authorities.

