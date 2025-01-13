Blaze Engulfs Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane: No Injuries Reported Except Hotel Cat
A fire erupted at the Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane, Maharashtra, leading to the destruction of the establishment's assets but causing no human injuries. The fire, which began at 6.15 am, was controlled by fire personnel and disaster management teams by 7.45 am. Unfortunately, a cat in the hotel died from smoke inhalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out at the Bombay Duck Hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city early Monday, causing extensive damage to the property. Thankfully, no human casualties were reported.
Disaster management officials and local fire personnel swiftly responded to the scene, managing to control the blaze within an hour and extinguishing it by 7.45 am.
Despite the timely response, the hotel's furnishings, including air conditioners and electronic devices, were destroyed. Tragically, a cat inside succumbed to the smoke. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Greek Hotel Blaze Claims Life and Leaves Eleven Hospitalized
Enhancing Safety: UPSDMA Prepares for Maha Kumbh with Disaster Management Training
Inferno Strikes Navi Mumbai Hotel: Firefighters Battle Blazes
Blaze Erupts at Jalgaon Car Showroom, Firefighters Battle Flames
Firefighters Swiftly Contain Mumbai Hotel Blaze