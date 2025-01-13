EIB Group and Findomestic Partner to Boost Green Energy Financing for Italian Households

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has announced a landmark partnership with Findomestic Banca to support Italian families in implementing energy-efficient solutions and renewable energy projects for their homes. This initiative, unveiled by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Findomestic CEO Marco Tarantola, aims to provide affordable financing for green home upgrades, fostering a sustainable energy transition across the country. Key Details of the Partnership

The agreement involves a synthetic securitisation operation based on a €855 million portfolio of retail performing loans originated by Findomestic. The European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the EIB Group, has issued a €94 million guarantee on the mezzanine tranche, backed by an EIB counter-guarantee. This structure allows Findomestic to free up regulatory capital, enabling the disbursement of €250 million in new loans dedicated to energy-efficient projects.

Families and households will benefit from lower interest rates on loans for:

Purchasing and installing energy-efficient equipment .

. Producing solar energy for domestic use.

This initiative builds on the ongoing collaboration between the EIB Group and the BNP Paribas Group in Italy. It is the fourth major agreement in 2024, following a €400 million liquidity package for businesses, with a 25% green component, signed between the EIB and BNL in July.

A Model for Green Energy Transition

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the project, stating, "This is a first in Italy where the EIB Group invests directly in lending to households for energy-efficiency projects and solar energy production. It serves as a model for expanding green initiatives across the country, strengthening the bond between Europe and its citizens.”

Marco Tarantola, CEO of Findomestic Banca, echoed this sentiment, adding, “This partnership allows us to concretely support Italian families in their energy transition journey. By providing accessible financing for sustainable purchases, we contribute to reducing environmental impact and building a greener future.”

EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt also highlighted the initiative’s transformative potential: “We’re excited to create opportunities for Italian families to embrace sustainable solutions. This collaboration not only makes financing easier but also promotes innovation in household energy efficiency and renewable energy.”

Scaling Green Financing in Italy

The innovative securitisation model is expected to encourage further investments in Italy’s energy transition. By integrating environmental sustainability criteria, the agreement aligns with the broader goals of the European Green Deal and Italy’s national ecological transition strategy.

Findomestic plans to use this capital to expand its outreach, financing various projects like:

Home insulation improvements.

Solar panel installations.

Energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

A Path to a Sustainable Future

The EIB Group will continue to explore similar partnerships to expand the impact of green financing across Europe. As families access affordable solutions for energy efficiency, the initiative will play a critical role in reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions, and supporting Italy’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality.

This collaboration underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing global environmental challenges, setting a precedent for innovation in sustainable financing.