Gas Cylinder Blast Rocks Chokkasandra Neighbourhood

A gas cylinder explosion in Chokkasandra injured four people, including tenants Biju and Anjali Das, who sustained serious injuries. Their two neighbours were also hurt. A girl named Manjushree survived with minor injuries.

A gas cylinder blast in Chokkasandra left four people injured on Monday morning, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., resulting in serious injuries to Biju Das and his wife, Anjali Das, who were residing as tenants in the building.

Two of their neighbours were also injured in the explosion. Remarkably, a girl named Manjushree, who was present in the house, escaped with only minor injuries.

