IMD at 150: Leading the World's Weather Forecasting

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is marking a significant milestone as it celebrates its 150th anniversary on January 15. Originating in 1875 from a handful of rain gauges, the IMD has become a world leader in weather forecasting.

Through technological advancements, the IMD has transformed into a cutting-edge weather science hub, employing 39 Doppler Weather Radars, numerous satellites, and thousands of monitoring stations. Forecast accuracy has improved drastically, saving lives and reducing damage from severe weather events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Mission Mausam' on Tuesday to commemorate the IMD's achievements. This initiative aims to elevate weather understanding globally, incorporating advanced tools like AI to enhance forecasting further.

(With inputs from agencies.)