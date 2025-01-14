Crocodile and Bird Census Closes Bhitarkanika Park for Nine Days

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district will be closed for nine days as authorities carry out an annual crocodile and migratory bird census. The closure, effective from Tuesday, prevents any form of human activity that might interfere with the counting process.

Officials have formed several teams to conduct the count, which will cover creeks, rivers, wetland sites, and mangrove forests within and around the park. Manas Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests, said the restrictions are also aimed at reducing noise pollution during this critical period.

Bhitarkanika is home to 70 percent of India's estuarine or saltwater crocodiles, with the latest figures showing a population of 1,811 due to effective conservation measures initiated in 1975 by the state forest department.

