Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Elephant in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

A grim incident unfolded at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve as a 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant. The event occurred near the reserve, according to forest officials on Wednesday.

Madevappa, hailing from the Kaddatti Tribal village, ventured into the forest with three companions to collect faggots on Tuesday. He decided to visit the Pasuveswarar temple area, from where he failed to return by noon.

His friends, growing worried, launched a search and found his lifeless body with multiple injuries along the temple road. They quickly notified the Kadambur police and Geermalam forest officials. Responding swiftly, the authorities transported Madevappa's body to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. An investigation has been launched into the elephant attack.

