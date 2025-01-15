Lunar Double Play: SpaceX Launches Twin Landers for U.S. and Japan
SpaceX launched lunar landers for U.S. and Japanese companies, aiming to advance moon exploration. The mission features distinct landers with diverse objectives. Firefly Aerospace and ispace collaborate, marking another stride in commercial lunar efforts, targeting significant advancements in lunar studies and future astronaut support systems.
In a groundbreaking mission, SpaceX successfully launched two lunar landers early Wednesday, representing a significant collaboration between U.S.-based Firefly Aerospace and Japan's ispace.
Both companies aim to extend human activity on the moon, with separate scientific objectives utilizing shared resources to save on costs.
Firefly's Blue Ghost is scheduled to land on the moon first, while ispace's Resilience will test key technologies crucial for future lunar missions over a more extended period.
