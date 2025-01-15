Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Ambitious Waste Management Overhaul

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered municipalities to develop thorough waste management plans, projecting future waste production. Significant updates require scientific treatment of solid and liquid waste in major cities and towns. The initiative aims to handle current and legacy waste effectively.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have mandated municipalities to craft exhaustive waste management strategies, aligning with future waste production projections. This directive, announced on Wednesday, targets both Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations in addition to other regional municipalities.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, during a meeting with the housing and urban development department, emphasized the need for scientific, component-specific plans for processing solid and liquid waste in large and small urban areas. The move seeks to enhance the waste-processing capacity of various urban local bodies.

The strategy also includes plans for handling legacy waste and identifying suitable sites for Material Recovery Facilities and compost units. The authorities stress the importance of tackling untreated waste seriously and taking legal action against violators, with Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kaur highlighting ongoing tender invitations for scientific waste treatment.

