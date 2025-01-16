Left Menu

India Boosts Space Ambitions with Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota

The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a third launch pad at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The project, costing Rs 3,985 crore, aims to support Next Generation Launch Vehicles and future Indian human spaceflight missions, enhancing launch capacity and involving significant industry collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has greenlit the construction of a third launch pad at the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Costing an estimated Rs 3,985 crore, the project aims to bolster the country's space launch capabilities.

This new infrastructure will support ISRO's 'Next Generation Launch Vehicles' and serve as a standby for the existing second launch pad. Furthermore, it is poised to expand India's capacity for upcoming human spaceflight missions.

Designed with universality and adaptability in mind, the launch pad will accommodate both NGLV and LVM3 vehicles. The government intends to harness maximum industry participation and ISRO's previous experience to complete the project within four years.

