Youth Urged to Act on Climate Change at Major Conference
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan emphasized the critical need for youth to understand climate change due to the increasing exploitation of natural resources. Speaking at the 'International Conference on Climate Change 2025', he stressed the importance of conserving water and trees as solutions to combat the environmental crisis.
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has sounded the alarm on climate change, urging today's youth to grasp its significance amid booming population demands and natural resource exploitation.
Addressing delegates at the 'International Conference on Climate Change 2025', Radhakrishnan pinpointed unseasonal rains and extreme weather as dire consequences of this global challenge.
He emphasized that addressing environmental issues through measures like saving water and preserving forests is essential for safeguarding the future. Former forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar echoed the need for collective action to restore ecological balance.
