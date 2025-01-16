Unraveling Huntington's Mystery: A Breakthrough in Genetic Research
Scientists uncover how a genetic mutation linked to Huntington's disease stays harmless for years before expanding and causing cell death. The study discovers that DNA repeats must exceed 150 CAGs to trigger the disease, offering hope for new treatments to delay or prevent symptoms.
Scientists are making breakthroughs in understanding the genetic mechanics behind Huntington's disease, a hereditary disorder causing premature brain cell death. New insights reveal the genetic mutation linked to this disease remains safe for decades before deadly mutations manifest, providing hope for improved treatment strategies.
Researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard conducted extensive studies using donated brain tissues. Their findings show the DNA sequence with a CAG repeat stretches beyond 150 units before triggering neurological decline. This discovery marks a pivotal moment in the quest to manage Huntington's disease better.
This study shifts focus from attempting to reduce the protein produced by the mutated gene to slowing DNA repeat expansions. While experimental drugs have found limited success, this novel understanding could pave the way for effective interventions. As research intensifies, many companies are expanding their efforts to combat this incurable condition which affects thousands.
