China-ASEAN Dialogue Fuels Urban Cooperation

Leaders from China and ASEAN countries convened in Nanning, China, to discuss urban cooperation. Focused on economic integration and cultural exchanges, the dialogue highlighted the rapid growth in trade between the regions. Leaders emphasized the importance of city openness for sustainable development.

In a significant gathering in Nanning, China, representatives and experts from China and ASEAN countries attended the 'Global Mayors Dialogue -- Nanning' event to engage in discussions on urban openness and cooperation.

The event, hosted by Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's Information Office, featured themes of building a friendly China-ASEAN community. Participants from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam discussed urban openness, economic cooperation, and cultural interactions.

Nong Shengwen, Party chief of Nanning, noted the growing economic ties, with trade volumes nearing $1 trillion. Vientiane's governor, Atsaphangthong Siphandone, underscored the role of friendship in fostering stability and development through city collaboration.

