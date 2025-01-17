Left Menu

Surviving the Unspeakable: Agnes Darvas' Tale of Resilience

Agnes Darvas survived Auschwitz due to her appearance change, misleading Joseph Mengele. She and her mother endured brutal conditions at various camps and barely survived. Reflecting on her ordeal, Darvas stresses that humanity hasn't learned from past atrocities, with cruelty persisting across the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:49 IST
Surviving the Unspeakable: Agnes Darvas' Tale of Resilience
Auschwitz

Agnes Darvas narrowly escaped the immediate horrors of the gas chambers at Auschwitz in 1944, her life spared due to a simple alteration in her appearance.

Donning a borrowed coat and with her hair cropped short, the young 12-year-old was deemed fit for labor by Joseph Mengele, the notorious Auschwitz selector.

Having survived grim conditions across multiple concentration camps, Darvas, now at 92, reflects on the enduring cruelty in the world, emphasizing the failure to learn from historical atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025