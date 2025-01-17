Surviving the Unspeakable: Agnes Darvas' Tale of Resilience

Agnes Darvas narrowly escaped the immediate horrors of the gas chambers at Auschwitz in 1944, her life spared due to a simple alteration in her appearance.

Donning a borrowed coat and with her hair cropped short, the young 12-year-old was deemed fit for labor by Joseph Mengele, the notorious Auschwitz selector.

Having survived grim conditions across multiple concentration camps, Darvas, now at 92, reflects on the enduring cruelty in the world, emphasizing the failure to learn from historical atrocities.

