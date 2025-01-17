WMO Chief Calls for Urgent Action Amid Intensifying Weather Events
Celeste Saulo, head of the World Meteorological Organization, highlights the increasing intensity of extreme weather events globally due to climate change. While ongoing scientific advances have improved forecasting, the unpredictable nature of these events calls for robust collective action. Saulo emphasizes the need for early warning systems and informed decision-making.
In a rapidly warming world, extreme weather events are becoming more intense and unpredictable despite scientific advances, says World Meteorological Organization (WMO) chief Celeste Saulo.
While Saulo refrained from attributing events like Los Angeles wildfires directly to climate change, she acknowledged the indirect links between such disasters and the global climate crisis.
Addressing these challenges, Saulo underscores the necessity for robust early warning systems and informed decision-making to mitigate risks and enhance preparedness.
