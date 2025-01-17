Left Menu

WMO Chief Calls for Urgent Action Amid Intensifying Weather Events

Celeste Saulo, head of the World Meteorological Organization, highlights the increasing intensity of extreme weather events globally due to climate change. While ongoing scientific advances have improved forecasting, the unpredictable nature of these events calls for robust collective action. Saulo emphasizes the need for early warning systems and informed decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:04 IST
WMO Chief Calls for Urgent Action Amid Intensifying Weather Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly warming world, extreme weather events are becoming more intense and unpredictable despite scientific advances, says World Meteorological Organization (WMO) chief Celeste Saulo.

While Saulo refrained from attributing events like Los Angeles wildfires directly to climate change, she acknowledged the indirect links between such disasters and the global climate crisis.

Addressing these challenges, Saulo underscores the necessity for robust early warning systems and informed decision-making to mitigate risks and enhance preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025