Tariffs and Beers: Forecasting Price Changes for 2025 and Beyond

AB InBev's CEO Michel Doukeris has forecasted that tariffs on aluminum will not significantly affect U.S. beer prices in 2025, though there may be greater impact in 2026 if current trends continue. The multinational company, known for producing popular beers like Budweiser and Michelob Ultra, is closely monitoring these developments.

Despite sourcing aluminum for its cans locally in the United States, AB InBev faces potential increases in costs due to these tariffs, as these local companies import raw materials globally. In response, the brewing giant may have to adjust beer prices or utilize productivity measures to counterbalance the increased expenses.

Doukeris emphasized that while the company has not made any definitive plans, they are prepared to implement strategies such as price hikes or productivity improvements to manage the potential financial challenges posed by ongoing tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)