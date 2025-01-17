Left Menu

Tragic Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Life at Local Shop

A deadly oxygen cylinder explosion at a local shop resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The blast occurred due to excessive pressure while refilling from a larger cylinder. The victims, including a pedestrian, were immediately taken to the hospital where one succumbed to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:45 IST
Tragic Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Life at Local Shop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal explosion in a local shop caused the death of one individual and injured two others on Friday evening, according to officials.

Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap attributed the blast to excessive pressure exerted on a small container being refilled from a larger cylinder.

Authorities confirmed that both a pedestrian and two shop employees were affected, and while all were rushed to the district hospital, one person tragically lost their life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025