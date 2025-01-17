Tragic Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Life at Local Shop
A deadly oxygen cylinder explosion at a local shop resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The blast occurred due to excessive pressure while refilling from a larger cylinder. The victims, including a pedestrian, were immediately taken to the hospital where one succumbed to injuries.
A fatal explosion in a local shop caused the death of one individual and injured two others on Friday evening, according to officials.
Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap attributed the blast to excessive pressure exerted on a small container being refilled from a larger cylinder.
Authorities confirmed that both a pedestrian and two shop employees were affected, and while all were rushed to the district hospital, one person tragically lost their life.
