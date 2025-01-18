Left Menu

Avian Boom: Pobitora Sanctuary Sees Surge in Waterbird Visitors

A waterbird census at Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary shows increased bird numbers, with around 10,000 identified against last year's 8,000. Led by forest officer Pranjal Baruah, the survey involved forest officials, NGOs, and experts. The final count will confirm the rise and reveal new species.

Updated: 18-01-2025 16:39 IST
Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has witnessed a notable rise in waterbird visitors, according to a recent census conducted on Saturday. Preliminary figures suggest a surge in avian population from last year's figure of 8,000 to approximately 10,000 this year.

The survey was managed by regional forest officer Pranjal Baruah and involved collaboration among forest department officials, non-governmental organizations, experts, and local community members. The sanctuary was divided into ten zones for the census, with twelve teams completing the bird count.

Initial results point to a larger bird population and the spotting of several new species. The count was conducted across nine 'beels' or water bodies, with contributions from notable ornithologist Anuwaruddin Choudhary among others involved in the survey. The official tally is expected after all data are compiled.

