Ceiling Collapse Highlights Safety Concerns in Thane Chawls

A 66-year-old woman suffered injuries when plaster from her home's ceiling collapsed in a chawl located in Thane district, Maharashtra, officials reported on Sunday.

The accident took place in a 20-year-old chawl within Kalwa's Vitawa area late Saturday night, according to the local authorities.

The civic disaster management cell, notified by the hospital where the woman received treatment, vacated and sealed the affected room, citing the dangerous state of the remaining ceiling.

