Ceiling Collapse Highlights Safety Concerns in Thane Chawls

A 66-year-old woman was injured when plaster from her ceiling fell in a Thane district chawl. The incident prompted the local disaster management to vacate and seal the room due to further safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 66-year-old woman suffered injuries when plaster from her home's ceiling collapsed in a chawl located in Thane district, Maharashtra, officials reported on Sunday.

The accident took place in a 20-year-old chawl within Kalwa's Vitawa area late Saturday night, according to the local authorities.

The civic disaster management cell, notified by the hospital where the woman received treatment, vacated and sealed the affected room, citing the dangerous state of the remaining ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

