Tragedy Strikes in Bihar: Boat Capsizes in Ganga
A tragic boat accident on the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district claimed three lives, including a child, with five individuals still missing. The Chief Minister has announced compensation for victims' families as rescue operations and investigations continue.
A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Bihar's Katihar district, officials reported. The accident claimed three lives, including that of a three-year-old child, while five others remain unaccounted for.
According to reports, the boat carrying 15 people overturned near the Golaghat area in Amdabad. Fortunately, seven passengers have been rescued, some managing to swim to safety on their own, officials confirmed.
In response to the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each family. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident, District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
