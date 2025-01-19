Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Bihar: Boat Capsizes in Ganga

A tragic boat accident on the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district claimed three lives, including a child, with five individuals still missing. The Chief Minister has announced compensation for victims' families as rescue operations and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Bihar: Boat Capsizes in Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Bihar's Katihar district, officials reported. The accident claimed three lives, including that of a three-year-old child, while five others remain unaccounted for.

According to reports, the boat carrying 15 people overturned near the Golaghat area in Amdabad. Fortunately, seven passengers have been rescued, some managing to swim to safety on their own, officials confirmed.

In response to the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each family. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident, District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025