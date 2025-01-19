India's Climate Challenge: Navigating Vulnerabilities Amid U.S. Uncertainty

In the face of uncertainties surrounding the United States' stance on the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh has called for India to remain steadfast in tackling its numerous climate vulnerabilities.

Sharing insights from Todd Stern's book, 'Landing the Paris Climate Agreement,' Ramesh noted the irony of America's wavering commitment just as Donald Trump's administration prepares to exit the agreement again.

Ramesh warned that ignoring environmental priorities for projects like the Great Nicobar infrastructure could undermine India's ecological leadership and emphasized the dire need for proactive measures in combating climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)