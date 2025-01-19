Left Menu

India's Climate Challenge: Navigating Vulnerabilities Amid U.S. Uncertainty

Despite the stance of the United States on the Paris Climate Change Agreement, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh emphasizes the need for India to proactively address its vulnerabilities to climate change due to its significant economic, social, and public health impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:36 IST
India's Climate Challenge: Navigating Vulnerabilities Amid U.S. Uncertainty
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of uncertainties surrounding the United States' stance on the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh has called for India to remain steadfast in tackling its numerous climate vulnerabilities.

Sharing insights from Todd Stern's book, 'Landing the Paris Climate Agreement,' Ramesh noted the irony of America's wavering commitment just as Donald Trump's administration prepares to exit the agreement again.

Ramesh warned that ignoring environmental priorities for projects like the Great Nicobar infrastructure could undermine India's ecological leadership and emphasized the dire need for proactive measures in combating climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025