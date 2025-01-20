Cape Town Hosts Event Honoring SA-CERN Collaboration and Achievements in Particle Physics

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, will commemorate South Africa's 15-year partnership with CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, at a two-day event in Cape Town on 20–21 January 2025. The event will take place at the National Research Foundation’s iThemba Laboratory for Accelerator-Based Science (iThemba-LABS).

This milestone celebration highlights South Africa's contributions to global scientific innovation and research, particularly in particle physics.

Since its inception in 2008, the SA-CERN programme has played a pivotal role in fostering advancements in high-energy physics, technology, and human capital development. Spearheaded by the late Professor Jean Cleymans, the initiative has strengthened South Africa’s global footprint in experimental science, enabling local researchers, engineers, and students to actively participate in groundbreaking work at CERN's Large Hadron Collider in Geneva.

Deputy Minister Gina emphasized the importance of this collaboration in elevating South Africa’s research capabilities and its role in addressing global scientific challenges.

Event Highlights

The two-day gathering will:

Recognize South African scientists’ contributions to CERN projects, including the landmark discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012.

Highlight technological developments inspired by SA-CERN collaboration, such as advancements in data analytics, machine learning, and accelerator technologies.

Showcase the programme’s impact on human capital development, particularly in providing training and exposure for South African postgraduate students and young researchers.

Expanding South Africa’s Role in Global Science

Over the past 15 years, the SA-CERN programme has facilitated:

Partnerships between South African universities and CERN, enabling collaborative research on projects like ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) and ATLAS (A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS).

Development of cutting-edge technologies for medical imaging and radiation therapy, reflecting CERN’s broader societal contributions.

Capacity-building initiatives aimed at fostering the next generation of scientists and engineers in South Africa.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration's future goals include enhancing South Africa's participation in CERN’s ongoing experiments and exploring new opportunities for local innovation inspired by particle physics research. A key focus will be on leveraging CERN’s breakthroughs for societal benefits, such as improved health technologies and energy solutions.

This week’s event not only celebrates a successful 15-year partnership but also underscores South Africa’s commitment to advancing science and technology on the global stage, ensuring that its researchers and innovations remain at the forefront of discovery.