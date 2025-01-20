Taiwan's Tectonic Tremors: Recent 6.4 Quake Near Chiayi Sparks Concern

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Tuesday, affecting the southern area near Chiayi. The island's weather agency reported minor damages with the quake's epicenter in Dapu township. The tremor occurred shortly after midnight at a depth of 9.4 kilometers.

In response to the seismic event, chipmaker TSMC assured the safety of its staff after evacuating factories in central and southern Taiwan. Meanwhile, in the capital city of Taipei, buildings were notably shaken by the quake's impact.

Emergency services reported no significant casualties, though some individuals were trapped in damaged structures in Tainan. Power outages were noted in some villages. Taiwan's susceptibility to earthquakes is well-documented, with past incidents causing extensive damage and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)