Medium Intensity Quake Shakes Southern Meghalaya

A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook southern Meghalaya on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the tremor was registered at 12:30 pm in the South West Khasi Hills district, originating at a depth of 10 km.

Despite the quake's notable magnitude, authorities reported no casualties or damage to property. The seismic activity was felt statewide, highlighting the region's vulnerability.

Meghalaya, a state positioned in high-risk Seismic Zone V, frequently experiences seismic disturbances, underscoring the need for constant vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)