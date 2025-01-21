Left Menu

Medium Intensity Quake Shakes Southern Meghalaya

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the South West Khasi Hills district in southern Meghalaya at 12:30 pm on Tuesday. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km. No casualties or damage were reported. Meghalaya is located in high-risk Seismic Zone V.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:39 IST
Medium Intensity Quake Shakes Southern Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook southern Meghalaya on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the tremor was registered at 12:30 pm in the South West Khasi Hills district, originating at a depth of 10 km.

Despite the quake's notable magnitude, authorities reported no casualties or damage to property. The seismic activity was felt statewide, highlighting the region's vulnerability.

Meghalaya, a state positioned in high-risk Seismic Zone V, frequently experiences seismic disturbances, underscoring the need for constant vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025