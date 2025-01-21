Medium Intensity Quake Shakes Southern Meghalaya
A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the South West Khasi Hills district in southern Meghalaya at 12:30 pm on Tuesday. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km. No casualties or damage were reported. Meghalaya is located in high-risk Seismic Zone V.
A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook southern Meghalaya on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the tremor was registered at 12:30 pm in the South West Khasi Hills district, originating at a depth of 10 km.
Despite the quake's notable magnitude, authorities reported no casualties or damage to property. The seismic activity was felt statewide, highlighting the region's vulnerability.
Meghalaya, a state positioned in high-risk Seismic Zone V, frequently experiences seismic disturbances, underscoring the need for constant vigilance.
