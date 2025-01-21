Airbus Navigates Global Challenges Amid Industry Shifts
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury informed staff that 2024 ended better than expected despite a challenging international environment. The company achieved 766 jet deliveries, nearly meeting its target, remaining ahead of Boeing. Faury outlined plans for partnerships, focusing on defence and space. Concerns over worsening global conditions persist.
Airbus has concluded 2024 on a more positive note than anticipated, despite a challenging international backdrop, according to CEO Guillaume Faury's internal communication seen by Reuters. The aerospace giant surpassed expectations with 766 jet deliveries, maintaining its lead over Boeing for the sixth consecutive year.
Looking ahead, Faury emphasized the need for accelerated progress, especially in quality and delivery schedules. Airbus is eyeing strategic partnerships to bolster its defence and space divisions, areas that have shown strong commercial performance in 2024.
With the global environment deteriorating, Faury warned of increased risks. The rise of protectionist policies, particularly under U.S. President Trump's administration, poses potential challenges for Airbus and its industry peers, emphasizing the importance of preparing to swiftly adapt to evolving geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
