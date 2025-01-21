Left Menu

Greenpeace Activists Demand 'Just & Green Future' at Davos

Greenpeace activists staged a protest at the World Economic Forum's Davos meeting, calling for taxation of the super-rich to fund environmental initiatives. The peaceful demonstration ended with the activists being removed by security. The WEF emphasized its commitment to safety and open dialogue for vital discussions on global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:43 IST
Three Greenpeace activists staged a brief yet impactful protest at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, urging global leaders to tax the super-rich to fund environmental causes.

Despite tight security, the activists unfurled a provocative banner in the Congress Centre, but were swiftly removed by security personnel, with no threat posed to the event.

The incident reveals the ongoing tension between environmental activists and global policymakers, underscoring the importance of addressing climate change amidst discussions focused on safeguarding the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

