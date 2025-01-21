Greenpeace Activists Demand 'Just & Green Future' at Davos
Greenpeace activists staged a protest at the World Economic Forum's Davos meeting, calling for taxation of the super-rich to fund environmental initiatives. The peaceful demonstration ended with the activists being removed by security. The WEF emphasized its commitment to safety and open dialogue for vital discussions on global issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:43 IST
Three Greenpeace activists staged a brief yet impactful protest at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, urging global leaders to tax the super-rich to fund environmental causes.
Despite tight security, the activists unfurled a provocative banner in the Congress Centre, but were swiftly removed by security personnel, with no threat posed to the event.
The incident reveals the ongoing tension between environmental activists and global policymakers, underscoring the importance of addressing climate change amidst discussions focused on safeguarding the planet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robotaxi Race: Pony.ai and Baidu Target Hong Kong Expansion
Trade Union Calls for Super-Rich Tax and EPF Pension Hike Ahead of Budget 2025
Trump Urges Swift Action on Tax Cuts and Border Spending
Motorcycle Taxi Driver's Dark Deeds: Jealousy, Murder, and a Grisly Plot
Trudeau's Tax Turmoil: Capital Gains Measure in Limbo