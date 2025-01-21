Greenpeace Activists Demand 'Just & Green Future' at Davos

Three Greenpeace activists staged a brief yet impactful protest at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, urging global leaders to tax the super-rich to fund environmental causes.

Despite tight security, the activists unfurled a provocative banner in the Congress Centre, but were swiftly removed by security personnel, with no threat posed to the event.

The incident reveals the ongoing tension between environmental activists and global policymakers, underscoring the importance of addressing climate change amidst discussions focused on safeguarding the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)