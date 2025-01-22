Manipur's Infrastructure and Health Boost: N Biren Singh's Vision Unveiled

In a significant development for Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple projects totaling Rs 349.51 crore in Tamenglong district.

The inaugurated projects feature a new bailey bridge over the Barak river and various water supply schemes, enhancing infrastructure connectivity and quality of life in the region.

Singh also emphasized the potential of the Tamenglong-Mahur road (NH-137) to serve as a vital gateway to Assam, while highlighting the success of the CMHT health insurance scheme, providing healthcare savings to over 2,00,000 patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)