Manipur's Infrastructure and Health Boost: N Biren Singh's Vision Unveiled
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurates and lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 349.51 crore in Tamenglong district. Projects include a bailey bridge and water supply schemes. Singh emphasizes connectivity improvements and highlights the success of the CMHT health insurance scheme, benefitting over 2,00,000 patients.
In a significant development for Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple projects totaling Rs 349.51 crore in Tamenglong district.
The inaugurated projects feature a new bailey bridge over the Barak river and various water supply schemes, enhancing infrastructure connectivity and quality of life in the region.
Singh also emphasized the potential of the Tamenglong-Mahur road (NH-137) to serve as a vital gateway to Assam, while highlighting the success of the CMHT health insurance scheme, providing healthcare savings to over 2,00,000 patients.
