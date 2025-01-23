Mahindra Lifespace Expands Footprint with New Bengaluru Project

In a strategic expansion move, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd announced the acquisition of an 8.2-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru, marking a new chapter of its residential project endeavors.

The company unveiled plans for a housing development with a Gross Development Value of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, focusing on mid-premium residential apartments. The project will cover about 0.9 million square feet of saleable area.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace, highlighted the potential of North Bengaluru, emphasizing its proximity to the international airport and major tech hubs as factors that will drive demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)