Mahindra Lifespace Expands Footprint with New Bengaluru Project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has acquired 8.2 acres in Bengaluru to launch a Rs 1,000 crore housing project. The subsidiary, Anthurium Developers Ltd, plans to develop a residential project featuring 0.9 million square feet of saleable area. The project targets the emerging North Bengaluru micro-market.

In a strategic expansion move, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd announced the acquisition of an 8.2-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru, marking a new chapter of its residential project endeavors.

The company unveiled plans for a housing development with a Gross Development Value of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, focusing on mid-premium residential apartments. The project will cover about 0.9 million square feet of saleable area.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace, highlighted the potential of North Bengaluru, emphasizing its proximity to the international airport and major tech hubs as factors that will drive demand.

