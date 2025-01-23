Left Menu

Winds of the Cosmos: Jet Streams Beyond Earth

Astronomers have discovered extreme jet-stream winds on exoplanet WASP-127b, reaching astonishing speeds of 20,500 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Lonestar Data Holdings plans to establish the first data center on the moon using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, marking a significant step in lunar technology development.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have uncovered a phenomenon of remarkable jet-stream winds on an exoplanet named WASP-127b, which surpass the strength of any known winds in our solar system. These winds, clocking in at an astounding 20,500 miles per hour, provide new insights into atmospheric dynamics beyond Earth.

In related news, Lonestar Data Holdings is pioneering an ambitious project to install the first-ever physical data center on the lunar surface. Utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, the company plans to launch the data center, integrated with Intuitive Machines' Athena moon lander, by the end of next month.

This lunar project signifies an extraordinary advancement in space technology, highlighting the leaps made in both scientific discovery and sovereign technology off-world exploration.

