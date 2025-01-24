Left Menu

Southern California's Fiery Battle: Wildfires Rattle Region Amidst Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders were lifted for thousands as firefighters slowed a major wildfire near Los Angeles. New blazes erupted in San Diego County, prompting further evacuations. Crews contained parts of the fires, while rain forecasted for the weekend may help control the flames. Amidst political discussions, fire relief aid was approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:25 IST
Southern California's Fiery Battle: Wildfires Rattle Region Amidst Evacuation Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Evacuation orders were lifted for tens of thousands as firefighters, with the assistance of air support, managed to slow the spread of a massive wildfire in the mountains north of Los Angeles. However, new blazes have since erupted in San Diego County, briefly triggering further evacuations.

Southern California remains under a red flag warning due to critical fire risk through Friday. The region has faced continuous challenges with dangerous winds complicating efforts to control the flames, particularly as the Hughes Fire broke out near Castaic Lake.

Crews made significant progress containing the Hughes Fire by Thursday afternoon, although two new fires were reported in San Diego. Evacuations were promptly ordered but later lifted due to quick responses. The Laguna Fire near California State University Channel Islands was also swiftly addressed by water-dropping helicopters. Meanwhile, rain is forecast for the weekend, which could provide relief to fire-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025