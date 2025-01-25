Telangana CM Appeals for Housing Fund Boost and Metro Rail Sanction

In a bid to enhance urban development in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon the Centre to allocate 20 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0. This request accompanies appeals for funds towards the state’s ongoing Metro Rail projects.

The Chief Minister further sought the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar’s assistance in allotting one lakh solar pumps under PM Kusum, aiming for an uninterrupted irrigation water supply to tribal farmers within the state.

Presenting the state's extensive plans, Reddy highlighted the significance of aerial Metro Rail extensions and the river Musi's rejuvenation, necessitating Rs. 24,269 crore and Rs. 10,000 crore respectively. Reddy noted that Telangana's ambition aligns with the national economic growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)