Partial Bhalswa Landfill Collapse Sparks Concern in Delhi
A section of the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi collapsed recently, though no injuries were reported. Local leaders, including Congress Party members, visited the site. Authorities clarified that the incident involved a slide of fresh waste rather than a full collapse. The issue has been addressed with immediate leveling actions.
Updated: 26-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:33 IST
A section of Delhi's Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.
No emergency calls were made regarding rescue operations, and no injuries were recorded, said a senior police officer investigating the incident.
Local leaders, including members of the Congress Party, visited the site to assess the situation, while the MCD reported that a portion of fresh waste had slipped but was swiftly managed.
