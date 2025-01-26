Left Menu

Partial Bhalswa Landfill Collapse Sparks Concern in Delhi

A section of the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi collapsed recently, though no injuries were reported. Local leaders, including Congress Party members, visited the site. Authorities clarified that the incident involved a slide of fresh waste rather than a full collapse. The issue has been addressed with immediate leveling actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A section of Delhi's Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

No emergency calls were made regarding rescue operations, and no injuries were recorded, said a senior police officer investigating the incident.

Local leaders, including members of the Congress Party, visited the site to assess the situation, while the MCD reported that a portion of fresh waste had slipped but was swiftly managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

