First H5N9 Bird Flu Outbreak Hits U.S.
The United States has reported its first outbreak of H5N9 bird flu on a poultry farm. While avian influenza has affected millions globally, the H5N9 strain is rare compared to the more widespread H5N1 strain. The outbreak poses potential challenges for the poultry industry.
The United States has reported its first case of H5N9 bird flu at a poultry farm, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health's announcement on Monday.
Avian influenza, notoriously known as bird flu, has traversed continents over the years, prompting the culling of millions of poultry worldwide.
Despite the common occurrence of H5N1-related incidents, the emergence of the rarer H5N9 strain marks a significant event for the industry.
