Unprecedented Bird Flu Outbreaks Trigger Concerns Across Europe

Europe is witnessing an early and severe wave of bird flu outbreaks, primarily affecting wild and farmed birds. The spread has triggered concerns over food supply disruptions and rising prices. Human cases are rare, but potential mutations in mammals could pose a significant threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:30 IST
Europe is currently grappling with an alarming surge in bird flu outbreaks among both wild and domestic birds, which is unfolding sooner and more fiercely than usual, according to the European Food Safety Authority.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, particularly the H5N1 strain, has led to the deaths of hundreds of millions of farmed birds globally, impacting food supplies and prices. Most recent detections were reported in 29 European countries, affecting both poultry and wild birds, with wild bird cases showing an unprecedented rise.

Though human infections remain sparse, with a few cases reported in Cambodia, China, Mexico, and the U.S., there is concern about potential virus mutations that could increase transmissibility among humans. Experts anticipate further infection spikes and suggest that stringent farm controls might mitigate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

